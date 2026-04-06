E-Paper | July 12, 2026

‘Peace process ongoing’: FO neither confirms nor denies reports of Pakistan proposing framework to end Iran war

News Desk Published
FO Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addresses a press conference in Islamabad on April 2. — DawnNewsTV/File
FO Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addresses a press conference in Islamabad on April 2. — DawnNewsTV/File
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The Foreign Office said on Monday that the peace process is “ongoing” but declined to confirm or deny reports that Pakistan has proposed a framework to end the US-Israel war on Iran, according to state broadcaster Pakistan TV.

“There have been several reports of a 45-day ceasefire offer, or 15-point exchange. We do not comment on these individual, specific incidents,” said FO Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi.

The comments by the FO spokesperson follow a Reuters report that claimed Iran and the United States have received a plan to end hostilities, which was put together by Pakistan.

The Reuters report, which cited a “source aware of the proposals”, claimed the framework was exchanged with the two sides overnight.

Axios, citing US, Israeli and regional sources, first reported on Sunday that the US, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war.

Separately, Iran said it has formulated its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals conveyed via intermediaries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels, adding that earlier US demands, such as the 15-point plan, were rejected for being “excessive”.

“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” Baghaei said in a press conference.

The latest diplomatic push comes amid escalating hostilities that have raised concerns over disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supplies.

The conflict has heightened volatility in energy markets, with traders closely watching any developments that could affect flows through the strait.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a facilitator in the peace process, leveraging its ties with the US and its working relationship with Iran.

On Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that Tehran’s leadership “never refused to go to Islamabad” for possible peace talks that Pakistan has offered to host.

More warnings from Trump

US President Donald Trump has, in recent days, warned Iran of consequences if a ceasefire is not reached within a short timeframe.

On Sunday, in an expletives-laden Truth Social post, Trump warned Iran that the US would target its power plants and bridges if Tehran did not “re-open” the Strait of Hormuz, giving another deadline.

Iran said Trump’s statement, which was also denounced within the US, was a “clear evidence of intent to commit war crime” and asked the inte­rnational community to prevent this atrocious act from happening.

The US president later ​posted on social media, without mentioning Iran ‌or ⁠any other details: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

“If they don’t ​do something by Tuesday evening, they ​won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump ​told the Wall Street Journal.

After his Truth Social post, the US president also claimed that talks with Tehran were underway and he believed there was “a good cha­nce” of making a deal with Iran on Monday.

“I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now,” the president told a Fox News journalist.

“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he added.

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US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

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David
Apr 06, 2026 06:13pm
US and Israel are not interested in peace...it's clear from day one.
Recommend 0
MansoorK
Apr 06, 2026 08:16pm
Iran has conveyed its response to the US proposal for ending the war to Pakistan, rejecting a ceasefire and emphasizing the necessity of a permanent end to the war, the official IRNA news agency says. I agree with Iran's stance on this issue. A temporary moratorium on hostilities lasting a few weeks seems meaningless. Instead, all attacks must cease immediately to prevent the current situation from persisting.
Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 06, 2026 09:55pm
FO not rejecting something is probably for the first time in history.
Recommend 0

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