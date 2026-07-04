Punjab replaces Pindi commissioner, deputy commissioner, city police officer

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government made a major reshuffle in Rawalpindi administration and police on Friday night, replacing commissioner, deputy commissioner, city police officer, chief traffic police, and revenue officials.

Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak transferred and asked to report to Services and General Administration with immediate effect, while Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema is asked to report to Services and General Administration, and Capt (retired) Nadeem Nasir, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner in Faisalabad, was appointed Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (retired) Sheheryar Sherazi is transferred and asked to serve in Services and General Administration, and replaced by Capt (retired) Tayyab Sami Khan, while Assistant Commissioner Saddar Hakim Khan was also transferred and replaced by Muhammad Akhter, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani is transferred and asked to report to the Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore.

Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has been appointed as the new City Police Officer of Rawalpindi.

For the first time in history, all the key posts in Rawalpindi division administration and local police changed at the same time.

From the commissioner to the assistant commissioner, everything changed.

Sources said that there were issues of land use along Rawalpindi Ring Road, and the Rawalpindi Ring Road project director changed to revenue-related district officials.

However, they said that the reason for the major reshuffle is still unknown, and there were speculations.

Former Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani were appointed during the tenure of Mohsin Naqvi, and they continued in the district for the last three years.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026