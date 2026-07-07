E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Major terrorist plot in Karachi thwarted as 2 BLA terrorists arrested: Sindh CTD

News Desk Published Updated
Undated image shows police officials. — AFP/File
Undated image shows police officials. — AFP/File
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The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday said it had thwarted a major terrorist plot in Karachi by arresting two members of the proscribed group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

In a statement, it said that “in view of the recent wave of terrorism in the country, especially Karachi, the CTD and federal intelligence agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on July 6 and arrested two trained BLA terrorists”.

It added that “bomb-making material” was recovered from the two, who had planned to “target sensitive installations and the offices of law enforcement agencies”. It identified the terrorists as Mujahid Baloch and Farid Baloch.

The CTD said the two terrorists were trained in a BLA camp in “recce and communication”.

“They were living in Karachi under the direction of their commanders, Sajid Baloch and Bashir Zaib,” it said.

It said teams recovered four kilogrammes of explosive material, a detonator, a prama card, and a ball ring from them. The department said cases had been registered against the two, adding that further interrogation was underway, “which may lead to other accomplices”.

“The CTD and intelligence agencies have established teams, and further action will be taken based on the information extracted from the suspects,” it said.

The incident comes more than a week after three security personnel were martyred during a terrorist attack on a Rangers facility in Karachi on June 27.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Sindh recorded an increase in terrorism in June, with four attacks reported compared with only one in May.

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terrorism Counter terrorism
Pakistan

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Nadeem Shah USA
Jul 07, 2026 12:28pm
Religious scholars from around the country need to do more to spread the message of Islam and the huge sin associated with killing innocents.
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