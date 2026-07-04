E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Govt launches passport home delivery service in partnership with TCS

Press Release Published
MoU signing ceremony between TCS and Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGIP) in Islamabad, June 3. —Photo courtesy @TCS/Facebook
MoU signing ceremony between TCS and Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGIP) in Islamabad, June 3. —Photo courtesy @TCS/Facebook
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The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has partnered with logistics and courier company TCS to launch “Passport Aapki Dehleez Par” — a home delivery service for passports, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

According to the press release, the service enables citizens to receive their passports at their preferred addresses, adding that the initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing convenience for citizens and modernising public service delivery.

The service was formally launched during a meeting held at the DGIP headquarters.

TCS Chief Executive Officer Hassan Raza Leghari reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting digital governance and citizen-centric services. He said: “TCS is proud to partner with DGIP in delivering an essential public service directly to citizens’ doorsteps.”

“Passports are highly confidential and important documents. Leveraging our nationwide logistics network and service excellence, we are committed to ensuring that every passport reaches its recipient safely, securely, and on time,” he added.

The meeting also reviewed broader collaborative initiatives aimed at modernising passport services, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the overall citizen experience. Discussions further covered TCS’s role as DGIP’s official logistics partner and the mechanisms in place to ensure secure and timely delivery of passports across the country.

DGIP Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the initiative reflects the department’s commitment to making passport services more accessible and efficient.

“By delivering passports directly to applicants’ homes, we are reducing unnecessary visits to passport offices while ensuring a secure and seamless collection process,” he said.

Earlier in May, DGIP had announced its intention to introduce nationwide home delivery of passports and launch a chatbot to help applicants.

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