Foreign women abduction case: Police ordered to treat 'minister-linked suspect' like any other criminal

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran said on Sunday that the police were ordered to treat a suspect — reportedly linked to a senior government minister — in the case of alleged abduction and assault of two foreign women like “any other criminal”.

On Thursday, the police booked five suspects over alleged abduction and sexual assault after the two women were rescued. Four of the suspects, including a close relative of a senior political personality, were arrested and later sent on a five-day physical remand .

Addressing a press conference, he recounted the events leading up to the recovery of the women and the subsequent arrest of the suspects.

“Our priority was to ensure the recovery of the women. We carried out raids in Sargodha and several other locations; at the same time, when we found the family tree of one of the suspects and after speaking to inhabitants at one of the raided houses, it emerged that the family of suspect used to live in the house some time back on rent and were probably related to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar,” he said.

The police official identified the suspect as Muhammad Raza Dar.

He continued: “As soon as this was flagged, we had to confirm the information, and we confirmed it from the family; we got the number (of the suspect) from them and began tracing his location.”

“The family definitely would have told him to surrender,” the police official remarked.

Kamran said that once the investigation began, he apprised the senior command and the government of the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s relation with a high-profile personality.

“We received strict orders from the government to treat him no differently than any other criminal,” he said, adding that it also emerged that there may be a “criminal gang” behind the incident rather than an individual suspect.

DIG Kamran noted that during the course of the investigation, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued strict directions to ensure “100pc merit” in punishment to the suspects.

The DIG recalled that raids were carried out in “Sargodha, the Shahdara house and DHA, so people were starting to pick up on it”. Subsequently, the suspect told the women he was taking them to the airport, claiming that he had received the ransom.

However, when the car moved towards Bhatta Chowk, the women began to suspect that he was not taking them to the airport. At this point, the car carrying the women crashed into another vehicle, which provided the women an opportunity to jump out of the car and run to a nearby shop, the DIG said.

He added that while this was happening, one of the women was also in touch with her father via WhatsApp and voice messages, who in turn was in contact with the Defence assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

“The father, Carlos, added the two women to a conference call with ASP Defence, and they told the official that they had managed to escape,” Kamran said.

Meanwhile, the suspect attempted to move. However, the police traced his location using a Safe City alert and his contact number and told him to surrender immediately.

“SP Cantt went to arrest him and brought him to the police station,” the Lahore DIG said.

He also dismissed the allegations that the two women were not recovered by the police.

“We have the record of a 15 (police) call at 12:40 after which subsequent action was taken, contact was established with the individual from Spain, and locations were traced,” he recalled, stressing that the police’s background work ensured the recovery of the foreign nationals.

Kamran held that the police’s “next test” was to ensure that no legal loophole, which may be exploited in favour of the suspect, was left.

He stressed that the police sought the consent of the two women victims for their medical examination with the help of their respective embassies.

He recalled that the women were reluctant to have their statements recorded as well due to their flight scheduled for July 2, but the Lahore police vowed to compensate for the revised tickets.

The two then departed Pakistan on July 3, he said, recounting that at the time of departure, both women commended Lahore police for their conduct and “requested a Pakistani flag they could take back with them”.

DIG defends ‘unfortunate’ incident at magistrate’s house

Kamran recalled that while the two women were due to depart Pakistan on July 2, the police had not yet obtained their statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

At this, he recalled an “unfortunate” incident in which a station house officer (SHO) forcibly entered the official residence of the magistrate concerned for recording the statements of two foreign women.

Kamran apologised to the judiciary for the incident, but he still defended the move, saying that “if that had not happened, our media and international forums would have raised questions over our legal system”.

The press briefing also saw an outcry by journalists over the incident. When asked about it, the DIG explained that a duty magistrate was supposed to be available 24 hours, but the police were unable to establish contact with him in this case.

The SHO went to his house, rang the bell several times and did not receive an answer. Upon seeing the gate unlocked, the SHO entered the premises.

“The magistrate had shifted to another residence recently,” DIG Kamran said, adding that, however, when the SHO entered the house, the magistrate was present.

“His concerns are valid, of course, and we have taken action against the SHO as well,” Kamran said. However, the response did not quell the outcry, prompting the DIG to walk away from the presser.

Rana Sana laments ‘fuss being made’

Commenting on the case, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said attempts were being made to “turn a non-issue into an issue”.

Speaking on Geo News’ show ‘Naya Pakistan’, he said, “A fuss is being made on this matter unnecessarily.”

Sanaullah, also the prime minister’s adviser on political affairs, said attempts were being made to “stretch the matter somehow and bring it into such a situation that its effects reach” Deputy PM Dar.

“Even if he (suspect) is a relative of his (Dar), no matter how close you are, you are not responsible for his words and actions. Every person is responsible for his words and actions,” Sanaullah contended.

He added, “There is no doubt that Raza Dar sahib had a business matter with the women, and there was also an issue of some dealings.”

Sanaullah speculated that perhaps Raza was aiming to “get back some money”, adding that the matter was “mishandled”.

The PM’s adviser stressed there was no delay on the part of the police as soon as the case emerged.

Sanaullah said that in his opinion, the suspects would be punished, given there was no compromise or pardon from the victims as allowed within the law.