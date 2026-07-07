Ronaldo — the GOAT who never won the FIFA World Cup

Before Ronaldo, Portugal had never won a major trophy.

He walked off the pitch in Arlington with his head held high. Defeated, yes. Broken, no. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41 years old, a professional footballer for 23 years, had just played his final World Cup match.

Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain. Mikel Merino scored the only goal in the 91st minute. Ronaldo had two shots, none on target. It was a quiet end for a man who had never been quiet about anything.

But the scoreline doesn’t tell the story. The numbers do.

Portugal’s forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball next to Spain’s defender 24 Marc Cucurella during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. —AFP

The numbers that will never be forgotten

In 26 World Cup appearances, he scored 11 goals. He is the first player in history to score in six different World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026.

At 41 years and 138 days, he became the oldest player to score a brace in the tournament, behind only Cameroon’s Roger Milla. He surpassed Eusebio as Portugal’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup.

He has 146 goals in 232 appearances for his country. He has played for 23 years. He has won five Ballon d’Ors, five Champions Leagues, a European Championship and two Nations League titles.

And yet, the one trophy that has eluded him is the one he wanted most.

Portugal’s forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball next to Spain’s defender 24 Marc Cucurella during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. —AFP

A journey through time

The 2006 Ronaldo was a “show pony,” all tricks and promise. The 2010 Ronaldo was the world’s most expensive player, still searching for his moment. The 2014 Ronaldo was a Ballon d’Or winner, brought down by a German machine in the group stage.

The 2018 Ronaldo delivered his greatest World Cup performance — a hat-trick against Spain, a free-kick that bent the laws of physics. The 2022 Ronaldo was dropped to the bench, watching from the sidelines as his replacement scored a hat-trick.

And the 2026 Ronaldo? The one who scored in his first game, went quiet, then responded with a brace. The one who finally broke his knockout curse — scoring a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32. The one who walked off tonight with his head held high.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 of Portugal controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. —AFP

The man behind the record

Before Ronaldo, Portugal had never won a major trophy. He gave them Euro 2016. He gave them two Nations League titles. He gave them belief.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright once said: “He literally put them on the football map.”

He is not the most naturally gifted player to ever play the game. But he is one of the greatest. His numbers don’t lie. And no one has worked harder. No one has willed themselves to greatness the way Ronaldo has.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with a clear conscience — not 100 per cent, but 1,000pc,” he said before the match. “Because in life and football, I gave everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. —AFP

The goodbyes

He said it before the match: “This will be my last World Cup. God willing, tomorrow is not my last game.”

He knows what people say about him. He has known it for 23 years.

“You have been trying to kill me for the past 23 years, but you must have seen that is not worth it. I will stop when I choose, not when you choose.”

He even thanked his critics.

“I even say thanks for the attacks I feel after I turned 40 … the criticism is how you grow, so thank you for doing this.”

That is Ronaldo. Defiant. Proud. Unwilling to accept that time catches up with everyone.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. —AFP

What he meant to this generation

There is a reason Ronaldo means so much to so many. He made us believe that hard work could take you to the very top of the game.

That if you want something badly enough, and you’re willing to sacrifice everything for it, you can stand alongside the very best.

He grew up in poverty in Madeira. He left his family at 11. He worked until his body broke, and then he worked some more. And he never stopped.

He made us believe that greatness is not just about talent. It’s about will. It’s about refusing to accept that anything is impossible.

Still chasing one more number

Even in defeat, Ronaldo’s eyes remain fixed on another target. He sits on 976 official career goals, just 24 away from becoming the first player in football history to reach 1,000.

He has said it himself: “You know what my goal is. I want to reach that number that you all know. I will reach it for sure, if no injuries.”

Cristiano Ronaldo fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. —AFP

The 2026 World Cup was never going to be the place where he hit that mark — the math never quite added up. But his chase continues. He will keep playing. He will keep scoring. And one day, probably in Saudi Arabia, he will write his name into the history books one final time.

The end

He walked off the pitch in Arlington with his head held high. Defeated, yes. Broken, no.

He will not win the World Cup. He will not lift the one trophy that has always eluded him. He will not get the fairytale ending that he deserved.

Portugal’s forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. —AFP

But he will leave with something more important: the respect of a generation that grew up watching him.

The love of a nation that he carried on his back for two decades. And a record book that will never forget his name.

“They’ve been trying to kill me for 23 years,” he said. The game finally caught up with him. But what a fight he gave it.