E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Repatriation of undocumented Afghans to resumes today

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KHYBER: The repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals via the Torkham border will resume today (Tuesday) as the Afghan side has promised not to resort to unprovoked firing again.

Officials at Torkham said that, upon a strong protest from Pakistan and a matching response by the border security forces, the Afghan authorities regretted the earlier incident and requested officials here to resume the repatriation process.

They said that after assessing the security situation along the Torkham, relevant departments had been directed to resume the implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) from March 31.

Only one-sided move of illegal Afghans under IFRP (from Pakistan to Afghanistan) will be allowed, they added.

Earlier, Pakistan allowed the deportation and repatriation of undocumented and illegal Afghans via the Torkham border on March 27 after the neighbouring countries agreed on a temporary truce for the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The permission, however, proved short-lived as the activity was suspended only 12 hours after it was permitted when a security official was injured in a firing incident from the Afghan side on March 27.

Sources said that around 212 Afghans were allowed to go across the border on March 27.

Afghan families stranded at different locations since the closure of the border a month ago on Sunday staged a demonstration, calling for their early return as they said they had been facing multiple problems due to the long wait.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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