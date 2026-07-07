KP received over Rs3.4tr under NFC Award in last five years, PA told

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received over Rs3.4 trillion funds from the Centre under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the last five years, the government informed the provincial assembly on Monday.

During an assembly session chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, law minister Aftab Alam Afridi said that under the NFC Award, the province’s share in the total proceeds from federal divisible pool taxes was 14.62 per cent, while another one per cent was meant to compensate for economic and infrastructural losses suffered by the province in the anti-terror war.

He said that the province received over Rs3.4 trillion funds under those heads between 2020 and 2025 though the due amount totaled Rs3.647 trillion.

He said that the government had provided all details of where that amount was spent.

“We have produced details of the expenditure on current and development sides for both settled and merged tribal districts,” he said in response to a question of JUI-F lawmaker Adnan Khan.

Treasury members complain about prolonged power outages in KP, accuse Centre of ‘mistreating’ province

The minister also informed the house that the question should be deferred for the next sitting so that the chief minister’s adviser on finance, Muzammil Aslam, could respond by himself.

The chair, however, referred the question to the relevant house committee for further deliberation.

Earlier, the JUI-F lawmaker informed the house that the province depended on the funds released by the Centre but it wasn’t getting the due share as shown by the documents provided by the finance department.

He questioned the discrepancy in the figures mentioned in the finance department and budget documents.

Member of the opposition PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi also pointed out an annual discrepancy of over Rs60 billion in budget and finance department documents provided for the last five years.

Also, treasury lawmakers complained about prolonged power outages in the province and accused the federal government of “mistreating” KP.

Daud Shah said that the people had been protesting unannounced excessive power cuts in the scorching heat complaining the province produced a large part of the country’s electricity.

He requested the chair to call the Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s chief executive to the house to explain reasons for the issue.

Treasury MPA Abdul Karim Khan complained that KP didn’t have power infrastructural development like Punjab.

He said that power transmission lines and grid stations were to be developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project but that infrastructure was put up in Punjab’s major cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The lawmakers also demonstrated in the hall, shouting slogans against the federal government for taxing erstwhile Fata and Malakand Division.

Treasury MPA Anwar Khan said that Malakand was not a division but a union of three states, which merged themselves with Pakistan in 1960.

He said that there used to be peace in all those regions but that was no more the case.

“We stand by the state but don’t accept these taxes,” he said.

Member of the opposition JUI-F Mohammad Riaz raised questions about the “secret funds” released for deputy commissioners as minister Mr Afridi insisted that their details couldn’t be shared with the house.

In a calling attention notice, MPA Ali Hadi complained that the roads to Kurram district had long been closed to traffic to the misery of people. He said checkposts were established but they, too, couldn’t improve the situation.

Minister Afridi said that a road protection force had been raised and that those roads remained open between 10am and 2pm due to security reasons. He said that duration would be enhanced for transportation.

MPA Obaidur Rehman complained about the rising use of crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as ice drug, among youth and said that had led to higher crime rate. He alleged that influential persons protected drug dealers.

He wondered if the government had the data of drug users, action taken against drug dealers and the measures taken to rehabilitate drug addicts.

The lawmaker accused drug dealers of working in collaboration with the local administrations.

Revenue and estate minister Tariq Mehmood Aryani tabled the KP Stamp Amendment Bill, 2026, in the house. The chair referred the bill to the relevant house committee, saying it should return to the house with recommendations in the next 10 days.

Minister Afridi tabled the KP Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Management Amendment Bill, 2026. It was also referred to the relevant house committee, with the chair ordering its return within a fortnight. The house passed the KP Local Government Amendment Bill, 2026, which was moved by treasury member Daud Shah.

Also, the KP Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed.

The chair later adjourned the sitting until 2pm on next Monday.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026