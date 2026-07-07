Policeman injured in Bannu sniper attack

BANNU: A police constable was injured in a sniper attack on the Bakakhel police station in Bannu on Monday, officials said.

The injured constable, identified as Sahibzada, was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police launched an investigation into the attack, while security in the area was beefed up to trace those responsible.

Meanwhile, Bannu District Police Officer Mohammad Furqan Bilal visited the hospital to enquire after the injured cop.

He asked the hospital administration to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO emphasised that the welfare, safety, and well-being of police personnel remained a top priority.

“Our policemen are our most valuable asset. No compromise will be made on the treatment and care of the injured constable, and every possible facility will be provided to ensure his speedy recovery,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026