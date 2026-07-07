Customs foil attempt to smuggle marijuana worth Rs300m at Karachi's mail office

Pakistan Customs seized 12 kilogrammes of marijuana during routine scanning of a shipment originating from Bangkok at the International Mail Office in Karachi on Saturday, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The market value of the narcotics seized is estimated to be Rs366.2 million,” the statement said.

“Two parcels originating from Thailand were intercepted after customs officials identified suspicious indicators during the screening process,” it added.

Upon a comprehensive physical examination of the consignments, Preventive Officer Zahid Hussain found the marijuana concealed inside plastic toy boxes in parcels that were declared as containing plastic toys and wooden rocks.

“The contraband was recovered in two consignments weighing 7kg and 5kg, respectively,” it said, adding that the seized drugs were transferred to the Directorate of Enforcement and Compliance for legal proceedings.

The statement said that a first information report had been registered and investigations were underway to identify the individuals and networks involved in the attempted smuggling.

“Pakistan Customs remains committed to strengthening intelligence-driven enforcement measures and ensuring strict compliance with customs laws to protect national security and public safety,” the statement added.

In October 2025, Pakistan Customs in Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.69 kg of marijuana worth Rs52m into Pakistan in a parcel that was declared as containing ‘amulets’, arriving from Thailand.