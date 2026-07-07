Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to boosting bilateral ties, stress importance of deepening trade

President Asif Ali Zardari and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, particularly deepening trade, economic and investment cooperation.

President Zardari arrived in Kyrgyzstan a day earlier for a four-day official visit, from July 6-9.

According to a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the two expressed satisfaction over the “development of Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations”.

The two reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and urged the “consistent implementation” of the agreements reached during the Kyrgyz president’s visit to Pakistan in December.

As per the statement, the two leaders stressed the need for maintaining “active political dialogue, further expand contacts at the highest and high levels, and strengthen interaction between the parliaments, governments and foreign ministries of the two countries”.

They also expressed readiness to establish “a strategic partnership” between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, with a focus on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Relevant ministers and agencies were directed to “intensify joint efforts to implement the agreements reached and to take practical measures aimed at developing trade, investment activity and business ties”.

The statement further stated: “The sides underscored the need to further enhance inter-agency cooperation mechanisms, improve the effectiveness of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, as well as the relevant Joint Working Groups.”

The two leaders also pledged “comprehensive support” for ties between the business communities of each country, including in chambers of commerce and industry, investment promotion agencies, and banking and financial institutions. The implementation of joint projects and joint ventures was encouraged.

“The sides noted the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, particularly through the effective implementation of the CASA-1000 Project, which serves as a vital link connecting Central and South Asia.”

The two also discussed the potential for bilateral relations in mining, agriculture, textiles, light industries, halal industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, particularly medical education, regulatory harmonisation, vaccine and biological product manufacturing.

“Joint ventures in pharmaceutical production, and facilitation of market access through closer cooperation between the respective drug regulatory authorities, the digital economy, information and communication technologies, tourism, as well as the banking and financial sector.”

They also discussed the need for improving transport connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia. At this, the two “reaffirmed the importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached in the fields of transport, logistics and transit”.

The two also expressed readiness to “continue joint work on the effective use of the potential of Pakistan’s seaports”.

The utilisation of the transit and logistics potential of Kyrgyzstan to ensure access to the markets in Central Asian countries and the Eurasian Economic Union was also discussed.

Additional measures were discussed in an effort to boost the volume of cargo transportation.

The heads of state also expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, tourism, youth, medical and public health exchanges.

Cooperation in medical education quality assurance and professional regulatory collaboration also came up during the meeting.

Additionally, President Zardari and his Kyrgyz counterpart held talks on increasing cooperation between the two countries in “ combating terrorism, extremism, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, organised crime, irregular migration, cybercrime, as well as other contemporary challenges and threats”.

The two leaders also condemned terrorist attacks in the “region and beyond” and expressed readiness to work together across international forums.

“The sides underscored the importance of further coordination and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), and other international and regional organisations.

President Zardari also expressed support for Kyrgyzstan’s priorities during its chairmanship in the SCO and vowed to continue close coordination during Pakistan’s upcoming chairmanship of the SCO and ECO.

President Zhaparov thanked Pakistan for “support for the candidature of the Kyrgyz Republic in the election of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term”.

The Kyrgyz side also appreciated Pakistan for “contributions towards advancing international peace and security as the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2025-2026” as well as its mediation role in the Middle East conflict and the subsequent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran.

“Both sides expressed the hope that the Islamabad MoU will lay the foundation of lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the statement read,

At this, the two also agreed that a “secure and conducive environment is necessary to realise the enormous potential of cooperation and connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia”.

Further, Pakistan expressed support for Kyrgyzstan in holding the “Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25” in 2027, while the Kyrgyz side invited Pakistan to participate in the VI World Nomad Games — to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 7 — which Pakistan accepted.

The two leaders hoped that President Zardari’s visit would lead to further strengthening of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations, expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation, and the prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

President Zardari, according to the joint statement, expressed appreciation to the Kyrgyz people for their “warm hospitality” and invited the Kyrgyz president to Pakistan, which he accepted.

“The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan ‘must find ways to progress together’

Addressing delegation-level talks with the Kyrgyzstan president, President Zardari stressed the need for the two countries to “find ways and means of progressing together”.

In televised remarks, the president recalled that he had first come to the country with his wife and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He held that the two countries were “religiously bound to each other”.

“The world is becoming smaller and modern technology has caught up, and of course, the neighbourhood is the best place to be […] so we have to work together and find ways and means of progressing together.”

He called for further strengthening Pakistan’s relationship with Kyrgyzstan and also congratulated the country on being elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2027-28 term.

“Pakistan looks forward to working together with the Kyrgyz Republic in the matter of international peace,” he said, adding that Pakistan “highly valued” its relations with Kyrgyzstan, which are based on “common faith, shared history, and culture”.

“When we talk about the history of the subcontinent, we were closer through the Silk Route than we are now. I don’t see why we cannot be even closer,” he remarked.

“I intend to try and come up with some concepts where we can post commodities Pakistan has, and we’d like to supply them to you at a reasonable rate rather than the world rate,” he added.

He further expressed readiness to work with Kyrgyzstan in “other dimensions of industries”.

“We would like to go into all sorts of work where we can work together; we can research together,” he added.