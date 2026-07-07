One killed, 4 injured in quadcopter attack in KP's Bannu: police

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and four others were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Bakakhel area of Bannu district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Bannu’s District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Furqan Bilal, terrorists dropped an explosive device from a quadcopter within the jurisdiction of Baka Khel Police Station.

As a result, one person was killed on the spot, while four others sustained injuries, including a teenager, he said. The injured were immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Hussain and former provincial minister Malik Shah Muhammad Khan visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

The DPO stated that the deployment of anti-drone guns and enhanced security measures at police stations, checkpoints, and other sensitive locations had recently foiled several quadcopter attacks targeting police and security forces.

According to Bilal, following these failed attempts, the terrorists had allegedly redirected their attacks toward unarmed civilians in an apparent effort to spread fear and panic among the local population.

In a separate incident, a bridge on the CPEC Circular Road in Saidgi area of Baka Khel was blown up, disrupting traffic in the area, according to local sources.

On Sunday, three girls were killed and four other members of the same family were injured in a suspected quadcopter attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower South Waziristan.