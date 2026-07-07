E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Temple built on site of demolished Babri mosque reshuffles leadership after donation theft scandal

Reuters Published Updated
In this file photo, Hindu devotees gather near the illuminated Ram temple following its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya in India's Uttar Pradesh state on January 22, 2024. —AFP/File
In this file photo, Hindu devotees gather near the illuminated Ram temple following its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya in India's Uttar Pradesh state on January 22, 2024. —AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

A trust that runs India’s grand Ram temple, built on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid and consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 after decades of controversy, has overhauled its leadership after people involved in counting donations were accused of stealing millions of rupees in offerings.

The construction of the temple dedicated fulfilled one of the biggest promises of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which derives its support mainly from the Hindu majority.

The alleged theft at the temple has provided the opposition with ammunition ahead of an election due early next year in bellwether Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, where the temple is located in the city of Ayodhya.

The temple site was bitterly contested for decades, sparking nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people, mainly Muslims, after a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century mosque there.

‘Shameful incident’

Trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, set up by Modi’s government to build the temple, met on Monday and said they accepted the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

They appointed an interim secretary and a committee to identify candidates for a newly created position of chief executive.

The trust did not say how much money had been stolen, but authorities said, following the arrest of eight people last month, that nearly eight million Indian rupees had been recovered from seven of them.

Until March 31, the temple had received INR5.82 billion in offerings.

“This donation theft is a very shameful incident for all of us,” trust treasurer Govindadev Giri told reporters.

“We all are hurt.”

The Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from which Modi’s party emerged, has urged Hindus to be patient and restrained to “foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society”.

Opposition calls on Modi to speak up

Opposition parties have asked for the trust to be dissolved and Modi to speak up on the issue.

The prime minister, whose party has ruled Uttar Pradesh since 2017 but did poorly there in the national election in 2024, is on a tour of Indonesia from where he will fly to Australia and New Zealand.

“The country does not need piecemeal resignations,” Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

“It deserves a complete dissolution and overhaul of the trust, and every one of its members must face an independent, Supreme Court-supervised investigation.”

Modi’s BJP has accused the opposition of being opportunistic in attacking the government over the theft.

The Supreme Court handed the land to Hindus in 2019, ordering that Muslims be given a separate plot.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe