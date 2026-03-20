From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Prosperity’ budget

KARACHI: Mr Ghulam Mohammad on Monday [March 19] presented to Parliament what is described as “prosperity budget for Pakistan”, showing a surplus of Rs20.74 crore in 1951-52. The revenues amounted to Rs 150.85 crore and the expenditure Rs 139.11 crore. The revised estimates for 1950-51 yielded a further surplus of Rs 28.98 crore. The Finance Minister announced relief in taxation amounting to Rs 1.44 crore. There was no new taxation.

Out of the total surplus of Rs 49.70 crore, Rs 34 crore have been funded for economic development (Rs 16.5 crore); social uplift (Rs 10 crore); and aircraft, tank and heavy-gun manufacture (Rs 7.5 crore). A special contribution of Rs 5 crore has been made towards refugee rehabilitation and Rs 8 crore earmarked for special grant to provinces for their social uplift schemes.

Capital expenditure in the Budget is estimated at Rs 48.78 crore, which includes a sum of Rs 18 crore for stock-piling of essential stores in view of worsening supply position. A purchase mission, he said, is already in Europe to make necessary purchases. — Staff correspondent

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026