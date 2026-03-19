From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Cattle farm

KARACHI: The Central Red Sindhi Cattle Breeding Farm at Malir was declared open by the Governor-General of Pakistan, Al haj Khwaja Nazimuddin on Sunday [March 18]… . He also gave away the prizes at the first Pakistan Red Sindhi Cattle show. The Governor-General speaking on the occasion said that the opening of the farm would have an important bearing on the agriculture and nutrition of the country as cattle besides being the mainstay of Pakistan’s agriculture, which was the premier industry of the country, also provided nutritious items of diet which were in short supply.

He said that livestock industry was divided into animal production and animal health and hence planning should be on the basis of improved breeding, feeding and the replacement of uneconomic cattle breeds, as well as highly efficient disease control. Mr Abdus Sattar Pirzada, Pakistan’s Food and Agriculture Minister … said that adequate steps were being taken to preserve and develop all Pakistan cattle breeds in their respective home tracts and to collect data for formulating future cattle breeding policies on a scientific basis. — Staff correspondent

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026