Security fears

EIDUL Fitr is a time of joy, charity and unity for millions of Muslims around the world. Families gather to celebrate, markets become vibrant and communities come together. However, alongside these celebrations, concerns about safety often emerge. This is probably a sign of times that even our festivals are not free of security concerns. The presence of law-enforcement agencies in markets and around mosques during the final days of Ramazan was a sight of relief, but it was also a reminder of the times we are living in.

Abdul Hafeez Chandio

Larkana

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026