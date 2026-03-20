E-Paper | March 20, 2026

ENERGY SAVINGS

From the Newspaper Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 09:03am
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ENERGY SAVINGS: The government’s recent implementation of a four-day workweek is a commendable initiative for national fuel conservation. However, additional strategies are necessary to manage the post-Eid wedding season, which typically triggers severe traffic congestion in Karachi, and risks offsetting these energy savings. Given that large banquets can draw 500 guests and approximately 100 vehicles per event, the resulting multiplier effect on road density is significant. To mitigate this, the government should consider regulating guest limits, promoting virtual ceremonies, or advocating simplified ceremonies.

Ayaz Rehmani
Karachi

DUG-UP ROADS: Six months ago, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) laid fresh gas pipelines in Karachi. After completing the work, they covered the dug-up roads with just mud. This made the road surface uneven, resulting in many accidents. The city government has so far not bothered to carpet these roads. The road in Garden East leading towards Aga Khan Jamatkhana was carpeted a month ago. The sewerage department has now lined up cement pipes, indicating that it will be dug up again. Why is the city government wasting the hard-earned money of Karachi’s taxpayers?

M. Rafique Zakaria
Karachi

REFUSING PETROL: With the recent hike in fuel prices, petrol pumps in smaller cities are refusing to provide the key commodity. Even in metropolitan areas, some petrol pumps are doing the same. Making things worse is the presence of those selling petrol in plastic bottles at double the price. It is surprising that such individuals sell petrol right next to the petrol pumps, and nobody objects to it; neither the pump-owners nor the local authorities. The relevant authorities should take urgent and effective action against petrol pumps that refuse to sell the commodity, which forces people to approach those selling illegally. There is a clear need to end this negligence and crackdown on the emerging black market.

Azeem Hassan Maitlo
Khairpur Mirs

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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