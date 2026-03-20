E-Paper | March 20, 2026

EU exec to propose lower electricity taxes to counter Iran price shock

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:14am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attend a press conference at the end of a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium on March 20, 2026. — Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attend a press conference at the end of a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium on March 20, 2026. — Reuters
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The European Commission will propose that EU countries cut taxes on electricity and subsidise prices as a quick way to soften the energy price shock caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has told a news conference according to Reuters.

“In some cases, electricity is taxed much more than gas, up to 15 times more. And this cannot be so. We will propose to lower tax rates on electricity and to make sure that electricity is taxed less than fossil fuels,” she said.

“Member states can already make use of state aid measures to compensate for the cost increases of the energy source, and we and we will further flexibilise state aid,” she said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attend a press conference at the end of a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium on March 20, 2026. — Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attend a press conference at the end of a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium on March 20, 2026. — Reuters
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