UAE arrests members of Iran-linked ‘terrorist network’: state media

UAE authorities have arrested at least five members of a “terrorist network” linked to Iran and Hezbollah, state media says according to AFP.

The alleged network had “sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external schemes threatening the country’s financial stability” as part of “a pre-established strategic plan in coordination with external parties linked to Hezbollah and Iran”, the official WAM news agency said, citing the UAE State Security Apparatus. The report included mug shots of five detained suspects.