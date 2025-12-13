Thai PM dissolves parliament, paves way for polls

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime minister dissolved parliament on Friday, paving the way for general elections early next year as deadly border clashes continue with neighbour Cambodia.

The move comes earlier than expected and just three months after Anutin Charnvirakul — of the conservative Bhumjaithai party — became prime minister when his predecessor was removed from office over an ethics violation.

“The House of Representatives is dissolved to hold a new general election for members of the House,” a decree published in the Royal Gazette on Friday said.

Anutin was widely expected to wait until after Christmas to dissolve parliament.

“Since the administration is a minority government and domestic political conditions are fraught with multiple challenges, the government cannot continue administering state affairs continuously, efficiently, and with stability,” the Royal Gazette said, citing a report received from Anutin.

Trump says Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire

“Therefore, the appropriate solution is to dissolve the House of Representatives and hold a new general election.”

Under Thai law, elections must be held between 45 and 60 days after parliament is dissolved, meaning polls are expected around the end of January or early February.

The dissolution comes as fighting stemming from a decades-long territorial dispute over ancient temples has flared again on the border with Cambodia, where clashes have killed at least 20 people and displaced around 600,000, mostly in Thailand.

Trump pushes for truce

Later, US President Donald Trump said Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt fighting along their disputed border, which has killed at least 20 people this week.

“I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” he said, referring to a deal made in July.

“Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America,” Trump noted, thanking Anwar for his assistance.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025