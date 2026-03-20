Lebanon president calls for Israel truce as French minister visits

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said a proposed framework to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is “still on the table” as he hosted French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, AFP reports.

Meeting Barrot, Aoun stressed “the necessity of a ceasefire, and to provide the necessary guarantees for its success by the parties concerned”, according to a presidency statement.

The president told Barrot that “the negotiating initiative… is still on the table, but the continued military escalation is hindering its launch”, the statement said.

“What is important is to stop the escalation” between Hezbollah and Israel, Aoun added.