E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Tokyo’s dazzling cherry blossom season officially begins

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:32am
FLOWERING cherry blossoms and buds from a sample cherry tree adorn the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.—AFP
FLOWERING cherry blossoms and buds from a sample cherry tree adorn the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.—AFP
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TOKYO: Tokyo’s meteorologists declared the start of the much-loved cherry blossom season in the Japanese capital on Thursday, as residents prepare to host outdoor picnics under dazzling floral displays.

The cherry season for Tokyo starts when the official sample tree at Yasukuni Shrine opens at least five flowers.

“Today, the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms was observed,” the Tokyo Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said in an eagerly-awaited statement, referring to the most common cherry variety.

Since early Thursday morning, local broadcasters had repeatedly shown dozens of open flowers on the tree. To make it official, a duo of suit-clad officials from the weather agency stepped in front of dozens of spectators and theatrically counted and pointed to open flowers.

Then they carefully walked around the tree for a closer look and consulted among themselves in front of national media and spectators. After a few minutes, one of them said they had found 61 open flowers.

“Tokyo’s cherry trees came into bloom,” he told the crowd, prompting applause.

The JMA said the blooming was five days earlier than the average, March 24, which was last year’s arrival date.

The early blooming came as Tokyo experienced warmer-than-usual weather since mid-February, a weather agency official said. The earliest recorded date for cherry blossom blooming in Tokyo is March 14, which occurred three times in 2020, 2021 and 2023, the JMA said.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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