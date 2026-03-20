Rain, strong winds lash various districts

LAHORE: Intermittent rain accompanied by strong winds lashed various districts of Punjab on Thursday causing a significant drop in temperature and turning the weather pleasant across the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that a powerful westerly wave, which entered the region on March 17, continued to impact central and upper Punjab.

The provincial capital experienced moderate to light rain in areas including Garhi Shahu, Canal Road, Johar Town and Garden Town.

According to PDMA data, the highest rainfall (25mm) was recorded in Attock, followed by Murree (23mm) and Sialkot city (11mm).

Rain and thunderstorms were also reported in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Mianwali.

In southern districts like Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, lighter showers were witnessed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that isolated hailstorms and windstorms might damage standing crops, particularly wheat, in various parts of Punjab.

The authorities also issued an alert for district administrations to remain vigilant as the current spell is expected to persist until March 20. They advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and stay away from open areas or loose structures like billboards and electric poles.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy with chances of isolated showers through Friday morning before the system gradually exits the province.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026