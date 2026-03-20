FIFA’s duty to ensure everyone’s safety: FIFPro

HOOFDDORP (Netherlands): Beau Busch, the Asia-Pacific president of football players’ union FIFPRO, said it was FIFA’s duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved at the FIFA World Cup.

“FIFA have an institutional responsibility to protect human rights,” the Australian told Reuters while commenting on the subject of Iran’s participation in this year’s global event.

“What’s critical is that FIFA undertake a really comprehensive human rights impact assessment, and they assess to ensure that every single participant at the World Cup, every player, every fan, can be safe, and that any risks are identified and mitigated effectively.”

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026