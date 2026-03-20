E-Paper | March 20, 2026

CTD kills wanted militant in Dera Ismail Khan

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
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DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A wanted militant allegedly involved in a deadly attack on the police in Paharpur tehsil was killed during a joint operation carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department and district police, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the CTD, the operation was conducted in the Wanda Badh area of Paharpur after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants.

The slain militant was identified as Ahmad, son of Gul Din, who belonged to the Dotani tribe of the Panyala (Panj Tara) area and was associated with the former Kachi militant group.

Officials said Ahmad was wanted in several serious cases and was directly involved in the attack that resulted in the killing of Faheem Mumtaz and six other police personnel, while Hafiz Muhammad Adnan was injured in the same incident.

Police said the militant had been seen in images circulated by militants on the social media following the attack.

Authorities described the killing of the militant as a significant development in the fight against terrorism and for maintaining peace in the region.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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