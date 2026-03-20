Islamabad Motorway police suspend 11 buses for carrying passengers in baggage compartments

RAWALPINDI: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have taken strict action against passenger buses for seating passengers in baggage compartments on the eve of Eidul Fitr, suspending 11 buses from travelling on the motorway for seven days.

A spokesman for the motorway police said the buses were penalised for the dangerous practice of carrying passengers in the baggage compartments located beneath the passenger deck. Action was taken against the vehicles for endangering passengers by seating them in the trunk, he added.

During inspections at the Islamabad Main Toll Plaza, passengers were safely evacuated from the baggage compartments. The spokesman termed it a criminal act to make passengers travel in such hazardous conditions, adding that the motorway police are taking all possible measures to ensure safe and comfortable travel for citizens.

Meanwhile, the NHMP has issued a travel advisory for Eidul Fitr, noting that traffic flow on motorways and national highways increases significantly during the holidays.

In view of this, special measures have been taken to ensure convenience and safety for commuters. According to the spokesperson, additional personnel have been deployed, patrolling has been intensified, and a special monitoring system has been strengthened to provide maximum facilitation.

Drivers have been urged to strictly comply with the reduced speed limits as per government directives. On motorways, the speed limit for cars and Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) has been reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h.

For Passenger Service Vehicles (PSV) and Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV) on motorways, the limit has been reduced from 110 km/h to 90 km/h.

On highways, the speed limit for cars and LTVs has been reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h.

For PSV and HTV on highways, the limit has been reduced from 80 km/h to 65 km/h.

Citizens have also been advised to observe lane discipline, remain attentive while driving, use seat belts, drive cautiously and strictly follow traffic rules.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026