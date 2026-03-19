Russia may introduce a ban on some fuel exports in case of high prices, Reuters reports quoting Anton Rubtsov, an energy ministry official.
Rubtsov further said the country will introduce additional measures to keep domestic fuel prices in check.
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Russia may introduce a ban on some fuel exports in case of high prices, Reuters reports quoting Anton Rubtsov, an energy ministry official.
Rubtsov further said the country will introduce additional measures to keep domestic fuel prices in check.