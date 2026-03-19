TTAP leaders criticise govt for making Imran’s health ‘controversial’

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Thursday alleged that the government was making the issue of PTI founder’s health “controversial”.

The leaders, including former KP finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Hussain Ahmad Yousafzai and Khalid Chaudhry, made the remarks at a press conference in Islamabad.

During the media talk, Jhagra questioned why the government was making Imran’s health controversial.

“The only viable solution is to immediately shift the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital and ensure access to his family members and personal physicians,” Jhagra said.

He highlighted that former premier Nawaz Sharif was provided medical treatment while he was in jail and the masses were informed about it. He urged the government to ensure similar transparency in Imran’s case.

Jhagra stated that since August 2025, discussions had been ongoing regarding visas for the PTI founder’s sons, alleging that the government had deliberately denied their visas.

He further criticised the government’s economic performance, saying, “The administration has faced continuous failure over the past four years with zero reforms.”

He noted that the consequences of the lack of reforms were evident in the form of rising fuel prices.

Referring to the Middle East crisis, he said Pakistan had already suffered its economic fallout. He also accused the government of increasing petrol prices prematurely and benefiting companies by Rs20 billion.

“Why has Pakistan failed to maintain strategic reserves like countries such as Russia and China?” he questioned. He said that government policies had put the national economy at risk.

He also criticised government spending, citing the Punjab government’s aircraft and the Senate Chairman’s expensive vehicle as examples that contradicted the claims of austerity.

“Exports have declined by 33 per cent this year, the dollar rate has been artificially controlled, and investor confidence — both domestic and foreign — has shattered,” Jhagra said.

Yousafzai said that the opposition had offered cooperation to the government on the Afghanistan issue and had called for a joint session of the Parliament, which was not convened.

He welcomed the pause in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban but stressed that it should be made permanent rather than temporary.

He reiterated that China was a trusted friend of Pakistan and that the opposition alliance supported its constructive role in regional affairs, particularly in facilitating peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He emphasised the need to cooperate with China’s positive efforts.

He said that millions had lost jobs due to ongoing regional and global instability, asking when state policies would be corrected to address these challenges.

In his remarks, he urged learning from the Iranian nation, stating that they stood firm under pressure.

He noted that questions were being raised within the US Congress regarding the war against Iran, and claimed that a strong Israeli lobby in the US played a role in the attack on Iran.

Yousafzai further criticised the lack of transparency regarding Pakistan’s role in the situation, stating that neither the public nor Parliament had been informed. He also rejected the medical board formed to evaluate Imran’s health.