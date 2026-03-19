PIA dismisses claim of flight escaping missile attack in UAE’s Fujairah

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday dismissed claims regarding a missile attack near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) involving its flight, terming it “entirely baseless and false”.

Several media reports had claimed that a PIA flight on Tuesday had narrowly escaped a missile attack during landing at the Fujairah airport.

“PIA clarifies that the news circulating regarding a missile attack near Fujairah involving a PIA flight is entirely baseless and false,” it said on the social media platform X.

“No such statement was issued by the airline and its spokesperson. We urge all to refrain from sharing unverified information,” it said.

It should also be noted that on Wednesday morning, the national flag carrier had suspended its flights to Fujairah for the next 48 hours in view of the “security situation” amid the war in the Middle East.

In a statement, the carrier’s spokesperson said that for the time being, PIA flights to the UAE would only be operated to Al Ain.