Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad today for sighting the Shawwal moon and ascertain whether Eidul Fitr — which marks the end of Ramazan — will fall on Friday or Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the committee will meet in Islamabad, with Chairman Maulan Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over the meeting.

The zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal Committees will also meet at their respective headquarters for sighting of the moon, the report said.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.

Last week, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atm­o­sphere Research Comm­i­s­s­ion (Suparco) forecast that Eidul Fitr was expected to fall on March 21 (Saturday) as the cha­nces of sighting the Shawwal moon on March 19 (Friday) were low.

However, it said that the final decision would be made by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment also predicted that Ramazan was likely to last 30 days this year as the Shawwal moon was unlikely to be visible on March 19.