Iran again threatens to destroy region’s energy facilities if own attacked

Iran’s military has renewed threats to destroy the region’s energy infrastructure were its facilities to be attacked again during the US-Israel war with the Islamic republic, AFP reports.

“We warn the enemy that you made a major mistake in attacking the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the response is underway and not yet finished,” the military’s operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

“If it is repeated, subsequent attacks against your energy infrastructure and that of your allies will not stop until their complete destruction, and our response will be far more severe than” last night’s attacks.