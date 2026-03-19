Hospital in southern Lebanon damaged in Israeli air strike: report

A hospital in southern Lebanon has condemned an Israeli air strike it says caused damage to several of its wards and resulted in patients and staff suffering from smoke inhalation, the National News Agency is reporting according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb University Hospital in Toul on the outskirts of Nabatieh issued a statement saying an Israeli attack on an adjacent building had caused significant damage to a number of its facilities, including the intensive care unit.

The hospital’s management said the attack was a flagrant violation of international law and posed a direct threat to the safety of patients and staff, the agency reported.