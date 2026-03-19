E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Gulf states request urgent debate at UN Human Rights Council, documents show

Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 02:28pm
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Reuters reports that Gulf states have requested an urgent debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva over Iran’s strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure across the Middle East, documents show.

A diplomatic note sent by Gulf states, seen by Reuters, describes the ballistic missile and drone strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as a “situation of serious concern for international peace and security,” with severe human rights implications.

The draft resolution proposed by the Gulf states strongly condemns and calls for Iran to immediately stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and also seeks reparations for civilian, infrastructure and environmental damage.

The Council has received the request and is considering a date to hold the debate, stated a letter from its president, Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro.

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