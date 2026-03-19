Hezbollah reports battles with Israeli troops in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says its fighters have clashed with Israeli ground troops who were attempting to advance in south Lebanon, from the town of Taybeh towards Baydar al-Fuqa’ani area, deploying missiles and destroying six Israeli Merkava tanks, Al Jazeera reports.

It claimed the Israeli military “brought in several helicopters to evacuate the wounded under heavy fire and smoke cover”.

It also said it launched three separate rocket attacks on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona and targeted Israeli troops in Khirbet al-Manara, opposite the border town of Houla, and at the Miskav Am site opposite the border town of Al-Adisa.