E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Hezbollah reports battles with Israeli troops in south Lebanon

Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 12:25pm
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Hezbollah says its fighters have clashed with Israeli ground troops who were attempting to advance in south Lebanon, from the town of Taybeh towards Baydar al-Fuqa’ani area, deploying missiles and destroying six Israeli Merkava tanks, Al Jazeera reports.

It claimed the Israeli military “brought in several helicopters to evacuate the wounded under heavy fire and smoke cover”.

It also said it launched three separate rocket attacks on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona and targeted Israeli troops in Khirbet al-Manara, opposite the border town of Houla, and at the Miskav Am site opposite the border town of Al-Adisa.

fireball rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Beirut’s Bashoura neighbourhood early on March 18, 2026. —AFP
fireball rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Beirut’s Bashoura neighbourhood early on March 18, 2026. —AFP
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