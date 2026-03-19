Araghchi speaks to foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Iranian foreign ministry said regional developments in light of the “ongoing US and Zionist regime’s military aggression” against Iran and its regional and global repercussions was discussed.

“In these discussions, Iran’s foreign minister assessed the US and Zionist regime’s attack on Iran’s infrastructure as an action aimed at escalating tensions and destabilizing the region, emphasizing the need for vigilance and coordination among regional countries in the face of these threats.”

The Iranian diplomat said that the Islamic republic will not spare any effort in “defending its national sovereignty and the security of its citizens”.