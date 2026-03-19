Meeting of regional foreign ministers calls on Iran to halt attacks in Gulf

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the regional countries, hosted by Saudi Arabia, has condemned Iran’s retaliatory campaign against Gulf countries, calling on the country to “immediately” cease the aggression.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Pakistan, Turkiye, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Egypt attended the meeting.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said that the participants “strongly condemned the Iranian attacks using missiles and drones, considering them a violation of sovereignty and international law”.

They held “Iran fully responsible for the losses, calling on it to immediately and unconditionally cease the aggression, and to comply with Security Council resolutions”.