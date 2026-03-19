Rahdari passes for Iran travel suspended

GWADAR: The Gwadar district administration has issued a notification suspending the Rahdari document (border passes) used for travel to Iran.

According to an official statement released by the Gwadar assistant commissioner, the administration has halted the issuance of Rahdari passes for travel to Iran until further notice.

The notification says no new Rahdari passes will be issued to any individual for crossing into Iran under the system.

Under the system, residents of border areas were allowed to travel between Pakistan and Iran without visas or passports. This was exclusively available to people living in border regions of both countries.

Local residents have expressed concern that the suspension of the Rahdari system will disrupt social ties between families living on both sides of the border and create difficulties in cross-border movement.

The Rahdari system has long served as an important and convenient travel facility for the people living in border areas of Iran and Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026