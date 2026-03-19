Judge orders VOA revival

WASHINGTON: A judge has ordered the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) to recall more than 1,000 Voice of America journalists and other employees by March 23 and restore the broadcaster’s operations.

In a sweeping decision, Judge Royce C. Lamberth found that actions taken under the agency’s previous leadership to shut down large parts of VOA and its sister networks violated federal law and the agency’s statutory mandate.

The ruling directs USAGM to return VOA and affiliated networks to the air and reinstate employees who had been dismissed or placed on leave.

The dispute stems from restructuring measures carried out last year under Kari Lake, an American political figure and former television news anchor who later became a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. The court’s decision effectively voids the mass layoffs and programme suspensions.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz, whom Ms Lake had sought to remove, welcomed the ruling. “We are thrilled with judge Lamberth’s ruling and look forward to getting back to work,” Mr Abramowitz said in a statement. “Voice of America has never been more needed.”

He praised the workforce’s “resilience and dedication” during the prolonged uncertainty.

The cuts had a significant impact on journalists worldwide, including South Asia. About a hundred Pakistani journalists working for VOA’s Urdu and Pashto services lost their jobs when those language services were shut down or drastically reduced as part of the restructuring.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026