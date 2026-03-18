Saudi Arabia to host Arab, Islamic ministers to discuss war

Saudi Arabia will host a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from a number of Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh today to discuss ways to support regional security and stability given the Iran war, the kingdom’s foreign ministry said, Reuters reports.

A Turkish diplomatic source said separately that representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Syria, Turkiye and the UAE would attend the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who intends to visit other countries after Riyadh, will underline the need for a negotiated and peaceful end to the war, which if continued risks lasting damage to ties between regional countries, the diplomatic source said.