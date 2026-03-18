E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Pindi board’s SSC exams to begin on March 27

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) completed the arrangements to conduct annual matric examinations from March 27.

Divisional Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak, who also held the additional charge of Rawalpindi BISE chairman, has issued orders to conduct the Matriculation Examination (First Annual) 2026 in a transparent, organised, and merit-based manner under the zero-tolerance policy. In this regard, instructions have been issued to all district officers of Rawalpindi Division to ensure the examination process is free from cheating and transparent in every respect, and a fair environment can be provided to the students.

According to the Controller of Examinations Education Board Rawalpindi, Tanveer Asghar Awan, a total of 401 examination centres have been established for the matriculation examination, including 148 centres for girls, 138 for boys and 113 for common centres, while two examination centres have also been established in jails. All the examination staff have been deployed, and all arrangements have been completed for conducting the examinations.

Moreover, roll number slips have been issued to all candidates. Roll number slips of private candidates have been sent to the addresses mentioned in their admission forms, while roll number slips of regular candidates have been uploaded on the portals of their respective institutions.

Regular candidates should obtain their roll number slips from their institutions, while private candidates can download their roll number slips by entering their bay form number or online admission form number on the board website.

Strict implementation of the examination SOPs issued by the Punjab government will be ensured. All sensitive examination centres will be monitored through online cameras, while biometric attendance has been made mandatory at these centres to maintain complete transparency in the examination process.

BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema said that for any kind of information or guidance, the Controller Examinations can be contacted on phone numbers -0515560917 and -0515460918, Assistant Controller Matriculation Branch Ziafat Abbasi on number -03009100331 or Matriculation Branch on number -0515450932.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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