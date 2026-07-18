E-Paper | July 18, 2026

PAA extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until Aug 23

Muhammad Asghar Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian civilian and military aircraft for another month, until Aug 23, according to a Notice to Airmen (Notam) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Saturday.

The previous restriction was due to expire on July 24.

“Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights,” the Notam said.

According to the Notam, the restriction will remain in force until 11:59pm on Aug 23, 2026.

The country’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) — Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The Notam applies to both the Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) FIRs.

India and Pakistan closed their airspaces to each other’s airlines since late April 2025, when tensions between them escalated in the wake of a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

On April 24, Pakistan’s top brass had announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect, as it retaliated against New Delhi’s slew of aggressive measures against the country.

Since then, Pakistan has extended the ban several times.

New Delhi, without evidence, had alleged that Islamabad backed the attack; however, Pakistan had strongly denied any involvement and offered a neutral probe. The nuclear powers had the fiercest air battle in May, in which Pakistan said it downed seven Indian fighter jets.

Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

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