Pindi board’s SSC-II exams start from Monday

RAWALPINDI: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will start the 2nd Annual Matriculation Examination 2025 from September 29 (Monday).

BISE Rawalpindi Arslan Cheema said that all arrangements have been completed in this regard, and roll number slips have been sent to the candidates. The roll number slips of regular candidates have been sent to the portals of their institutions, while the roll number slips of private candidates have been sent to the addresses mentioned on their admission forms.

For further convenience, he added that the roll number slips have also been uploaded on the board’s website: www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk, where candidates can download them by entering their B-form number or online admission form number.

BISE Chairman Rawalpindi Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, in a joint statement, stated that a total of 44 examination centres have been set up for the examination, including 18 boys, 12 girls and 14 joint centres.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025