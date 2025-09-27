E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Pindi board’s SSC-II exams start from Monday

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

RAWALPINDI: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will start the 2nd Annual Matriculation Examination 2025 from September 29 (Monday).

BISE Rawalpindi Arslan Cheema said that all arrangements have been completed in this regard, and roll number slips have been sent to the candidates. The roll number slips of regular candidates have been sent to the portals of their institutions, while the roll number slips of private candidates have been sent to the addresses mentioned on their admission forms.

For further convenience, he added that the roll number slips have also been uploaded on the board’s website: www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk, where candidates can download them by entering their B-form number or online admission form number.

BISE Chairman Rawalpindi Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, in a joint statement, stated that a total of 44 examination centres have been set up for the examination, including 18 boys, 12 girls and 14 joint centres.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...