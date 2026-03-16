Intelligence shaping all modern conflicts

IN every war, there is the battlefield that the world can see, and another that often remains invisible. The Iran war has revealed both. Missiles streak across the skies, drones swarm over strategic targets, and military bases brace for retaliation. Yet, behind this visible conflict lies a far more decisive contest: the silent war of intelligence.

In modern geopolitics, the ability to locate an enemy with absolute precision is more critical than the ability to destroy that very enemy. That being so, the real contest is not between missiles anymore; it is between intelligence systems.

Iran possesses formidable missiles and drones capable of striking across the region, but Israel appears to dominate the other domain entirely. It is important to understand how Israel has developed an intelligence system that commands such global attention.

The Zionist intelligence structure rests primarily on three powerful institutions: Mossad, which is responsible for foreign intelligence operations; Aman, which is the military intelligence directorate; and Shin Bet, which oversees internal security. Together they form a tightly coordinated network that gathers information, analyses threats, and conducts covert operations far beyond Israel’s borders. What makes the system particularly formidable is its successful integration of human intelligence with technological brilliance.

Mossad has spent decades cultivating informants and covert networks within political, military and militant organi-sations across the Middle East. Human sources often provide the earliest clues about leadership movements, secret meetings and strategic plans. In intelli-gence warfare, information from a trusted source can be more valuable than any satellite image.

Adding the element of cyber intelligence to this spy network is Israel’s elite division known as Unit 8200, which specialises in intercepting key communications and penetrating digital networks. Artificial intelligence (AI) has dramatically acce-lerated the analysis of vast quantities of information. Algorithms can now examine satellite imagery, financial records, travel movements, and digital communications simultaneously. By connecting these pieces of data, intelligence systems can identify patterns that would have taken human analysts months or years to uncover.

Modern digital platforms often reveal far more information than individuals realize. Geolocation tags, photographs, travel posts and online interactions can expose personal networks and movement patterns. When such information is combined with satellite monitoring and communication data, intelligence agencies can build extremely detailed behavioural profiles of their targets. Also playing their role are satellites and aerial surveillance capabilities.

The Iran war has highlighted a deeper imbalance between military capability and intelligence capability. There are lessons that Iran and other nations may draw from this reality. The first is absolute communication discipline.

Secure communication systems and strict operational secrecy must become standard practice for national leadership. Governments must develop robust counter-intelligence institutions as well. Besides, without strong cyber defences, even the most secure military installations can become vulnerable through remote digital penetration.

The Iran war increasingly suggests that control over information matters as much as control over territory. The deeper lesson of the Iran war extends far beyond missiles and drones. It raises a fundamental question about the future of warfare itself.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026