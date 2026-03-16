School budgets

THE recent decision of the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department to introduce a school-specific budget re-presents a significant and much-needed shift from the rigid, centralised funding model that has long constrained public schools.

Schools do not suffer from uniform problems, and therefore cannot be served through uniform allocations. In principle, allocating funds on the basis of actual enrolment, physical condition, and clearly identified priorities can substantially improve service delivery.

Schools struggling with dilapidated classrooms, unsafe drinking water, in-adequate sanitation, non-functional facilities, electricity failures, or shortages of teaching-learning material should be empowered to address their most urgent deficiencies without waiting for time-wasting, cumbersome central approvals.

However, policy innovation alone does not guarantee reforms. The credibility and success of school-specific budgeting will depend entirely on the transparency and integrity of its execution. In the absence of vigilant oversight, the initiative risks succumbing to the familiar governance pitfalls — misallocation of funds, inflated procurement claims, submission of fabricated or fake bills in certain areas, or diversion of resources to non-priority expenditure. Without safeguards, even the most progressive reforms can be reduced to a paper exercise.

To ensure the initiative delivers tangible benefits, a robust and multi-layered monitoring framework is imperative. A comprehensive digital financial manage-ment system must be institutionalised.

Every transaction should be uploaded to a centralised portal, supported by duly scanned documentation, geo-tagged photographic evidence of completed works, and real-time expenditure tracking accessible to supervisory authorities. Transparency driven by technology can significantly narrow the space needed for any malpractice.

Furthermore, digital reporting must be reinforced through consistent physical verification. Scheduled as well as surprise inspections by district and provincial monitoring teams are essential to validate reported expenditures and confirm that improvements claimed on paper are visible on the ground. Third-party audits and periodic financial reviews should also be embedded within the system.

Equally important is the element of community participation. Empowering school management committees to review expenditure and monitor progress can introduce grassroots scrutiny, ensuring that spending decisions reflect genuine local needs rather than administrative convenience.

It is only through digital transparency, sustained physical inspections, and en-forceable accountability mechanisms that public resources can be protected and chan-nelled towards their intended objectives.

Ali Hussain

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026