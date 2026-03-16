E-Paper | March 16, 2026

School budgets

From the Newspaper Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 09:08am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE recent decision of the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department to introduce a school-specific budget re-presents a significant and much-needed shift from the rigid, centralised funding model that has long constrained public schools.

Schools do not suffer from uniform problems, and therefore cannot be served through uniform allocations. In principle, allocating funds on the basis of actual enrolment, physical condition, and clearly identified priorities can substantially improve service delivery.

Schools struggling with dilapidated classrooms, unsafe drinking water, in-adequate sanitation, non-functional facilities, electricity failures, or shortages of teaching-learning material should be empowered to address their most urgent deficiencies without waiting for time-wasting, cumbersome central approvals.

However, policy innovation alone does not guarantee reforms. The credibility and success of school-specific budgeting will depend entirely on the transparency and integrity of its execution. In the absence of vigilant oversight, the initiative risks succumbing to the familiar governance pitfalls — misallocation of funds, inflated procurement claims, submission of fabricated or fake bills in certain areas, or diversion of resources to non-priority expenditure. Without safeguards, even the most progressive reforms can be reduced to a paper exercise.

To ensure the initiative delivers tangible benefits, a robust and multi-layered monitoring framework is imperative. A comprehensive digital financial manage-ment system must be institutionalised.

Every transaction should be uploaded to a centralised portal, supported by duly scanned documentation, geo-tagged photographic evidence of completed works, and real-time expenditure tracking accessible to supervisory authorities. Transparency driven by technology can significantly narrow the space needed for any malpractice.

Furthermore, digital reporting must be reinforced through consistent physical verification. Scheduled as well as surprise inspections by district and provincial monitoring teams are essential to validate reported expenditures and confirm that improvements claimed on paper are visible on the ground. Third-party audits and periodic financial reviews should also be embedded within the system.

Equally important is the element of community participation. Empowering school management committees to review expenditure and monitor progress can introduce grassroots scrutiny, ensuring that spending decisions reflect genuine local needs rather than administrative convenience.

It is only through digital transparency, sustained physical inspections, and en-forceable accountability mechanisms that public resources can be protected and chan-nelled towards their intended objectives.

Ali Hussain
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe