BEFORE becoming an enrolled advocate, every young man or woman dreams of professional success, financial stability and serving the cause of justice. However, many are unaware of the toxic realities that await them in courts, offices and bar rooms. A large number of newly enrolled advocates come from middle or lower-middle-class families and are often first-generation lawyers with limited financial backing.

Upon entering the professional battlefield, they face invisible forms of exploitation. Litigants frequently hesitate to trust young advocates, assuming inexperience equates incompetence. Even when they manage to secure a few cases, discouragement often follows due to harsh and dismissive attitudes, sometimes humiliation at the hands of narrow-minded judges. These factors collectively push many talented young lawyers towards frustration and disillusionment.

As a young lawyer, my advice to fellow newcomers is to build a strong command over the law, read beyond legal texts to broaden intellectual horizons, and remain resilient. At the same time, senior members of the bar must play a constructive role by mentoring juniors and by providing a supportive professional environment essential for the growth of the profession.

Shahzaib Shabir Gopang

Dadu

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026