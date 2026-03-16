Convention centre

THIS is with reference to the report ‘New convention, expo centre likely to be built near Bhara Kahu bypass’ (Jan 13). The question is: can we afford the luxury of having this new Islamabad Convention, Expo and Exhibition Centre (NICEEC), in the presence of an underutilised existing one, and that, too, for just one meeting?

Taking into consideration the logistics of the proposed site, would it really not be advisable to have it close to the New Islamabad International Airport?

That will not only be convenient for the visiting delegates coming to the conference, but would also greatly ease the flow of vehicular traffic on three important roads of Islamabad; the Srinagar Highway, Murree Road and Islamabad Expressway, which otherwise need to be closed for VIP movement whenever such events take place in the capital, causing inconvenience to the commuters, including schoolgoers.

Khaled

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026