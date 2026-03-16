E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Thieves take away PSCA CCTV camera cable

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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DERA GHAZI KHAN: Unidentified thieves stole away the cable of the Punjab Safe Cities Authorities (PSCA) CCTV camera installed near the assistant commissioner (AC) office at Taunsa.

According to the FIR, the thieves took away a 120-foot long piece of the camera cable from the poles adjacent to the AC office. The stolen cable was part of the surveillance system meant to monitor criminal activities.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of PSCA Assistant Manager Mr Irfan.District Police Officer Sadiq Baluch said that police apprehended some suspects and interrogation was underway.He further maintained that stolen cable was not functional yet.

PROBE LAUNCHED: An investigation has been launched against the Khar Border Military Police (BMP) station house officer (SHO) and one of his subordinates for alleged embezzlement of confiscated smuggled silver bars.

According to sources, the two police officials showed seizure of only 39 kilograms of smuggled silver in a raid and allegedly misappropriated at least 15kg silver worth Rs15 million.

BMP Commandant Ameer Taimoor confirmed to Dawn that SHO Dur Muhammad Ramdani and his subordinate Usman Saeed have been suspended from service and sent to the BMP lines for further investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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