E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Legislators grumble about PM’s call to forgo pay

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 08:26am
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• Parliamentarians issued form to choose salary donation
• Say cuts acceptable for national causes, but not by ‘dictation’

ISLAMABAD: Some parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle are branding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent order regarding the forgoing of their two months’ salaries as “direct interference in constitutional matters”, creating a divide among lawmakers over the announced deduction.

A senior legislator, who did not wish to be named, told Dawn on Sunday that parliamentarians, including some from the ruling PML-N, were “ not happy” with the prime minister’s decision to deduct their two months’ salaries to share the economic burden being borne by the country due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the global oil crisis.

“Parliamentarians never oppose deductions from their salaries for any national cause, but this time they have termed the prime minister’s order as a dictation which they cannot tolerate,” the legislator said.

He said many lawmakers had decided not to donate their two-month salaries after being offended by the premier’s directives.

PM Shehbaz announced a number of austerity measures last week in view of the economic pressures triggered by rising global oil prices.

The measures included a four-day work week for government offices, deduction of two months’ salaries of parliamentarians, a ban on official Iftar-dinner receptions, cancellation of foreign visits, reduction in the use of official vehicles, closure of schools and colleges and online classes for universities.

The austerity steps were announced after the recent escalation in the Middle East pushed global oil prices higher, raising concerns about its potential impact on Pakistan’s fragile economy and fuel import bill.

Meanwhile, a source in Parliament House said that after several lawmakers opposed the prime minister’s announcement, a form was issued to them in which they could mention whether they wished to donate their salaries or not.

“In case any parliamentarian refuses to donate their salary and states so in the form, the government cannot deduct his or her salary,” the source said.

The source added that legislators believed their parliamentary privilege had been undermined and that they had the right to make their own decision on the matter.

They were also of the view that the total salaries of parliamentarians would not exceed Rs130 million and that the amount would not make a significant difference to the government’s austerity drive.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Pakistan

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