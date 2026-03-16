E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Climate internship programme launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the launch of the Punjab Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme, offering young people an opportunity to contribute to environmental protection while gaining professional experience.

The announcement was made through a Facebook message in which the chief minister shared the initiative aimed at engaging youth in climate action and environmental governance.

Under the programme, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000. Upon completion of the three-month internship, participants will also be awarded an official certificate. Fifty per cent of the seats have been reserved for female students to ensure equal opportunities.

The programme will also facilitate the issuance of certification in collaboration with Unesco. Interns will gain practical experience by working with officers of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency and contributing to environmental policy units.

Young applicants can submit their applications online until March 29 through the official portal of the Environment Protection Department (epd.punjab.gov.pk/climateinternship).

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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