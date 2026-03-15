E-Paper | March 15, 2026

PLANNED DISTRICTS OF LAHORE

From the Newspaper Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:25am
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PLANNED DISTRICTS OF LAHORE: The government of Punjab had planned a little while ago the division of Lahore into two administrative parts — the North and South districts — to ease administrative service delivery. The plan, however, seems to have been buried in the files now. I believe it would have become the target of petty interests of politicians. The government should continue with this bold step to enhance the efficiency of administration and to promote effective devolution of power.

Muhammad Gulfam
Lahore

FIRES AND CASUALTIES: This is with reference to the article ‘Karachi fires: a timeline of major blazes and unanswered questions’ (Jan 19). After reading the timeline, I was reminded of the Great Fire of Medieval London. As per diary entry of Samuel Pepys, fire started on Sept 2, 1666. Despite rendering 85 per cent of Londoners homeless, remarkably only six deaths were reported. And just months later, a parliamentary Act of rebuilding followed. Only six deaths! And, here we have a timeline of incidents with countless lives and unfathomable amount of capital lost. Yet, no accountability and no reform.

Aayeda Tanweer
Karachi

ONLINE APPOINTMENT: During my recent visit to the passport office in Garden Town, Lahore, I saw a large number of people standing in queues, looking confused and frustrated. The information desk remained vacant for extended periods, leaving visitors without assistance. Moreover, several service counters were unattended. People had to wait for hours in queues, while some influential individuals were able to bypass the line through personal references. The government should introduce an online appointment system through which citizens can book appointments for specific time slots. This would effectively reduce overcrowding, improve transparency, and minimise the continued influence of intermediaries who have been exploiting the system for personal gain for long.

Muhammad Anique Butt
Lahore

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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